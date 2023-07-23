BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $53.78. 2,940,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,528. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

