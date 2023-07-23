BCM Advisors LLC Has $21.03 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,331. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.76. The firm has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.48.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

