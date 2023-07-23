Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 2,669 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,648,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,414,000 after purchasing an additional 416,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. 1,636,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

