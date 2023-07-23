Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,881 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

