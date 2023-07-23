Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

