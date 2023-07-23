Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BLCM opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Read More
