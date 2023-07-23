BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGCP stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in BGC Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BGC Partners by 44.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BGC Partners by 25.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BGC Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BGC Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.