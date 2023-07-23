Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.84

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $5.81. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 4,221 shares trading hands.

BIREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $154.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

