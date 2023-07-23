BitCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,073.06 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitCash has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $33,073.06 and approximately $0.08 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

