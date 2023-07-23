BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.74 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $454.16 million and $12.74 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

