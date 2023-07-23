Blockearth (BLET) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

