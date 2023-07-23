BP (LON:BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.20) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.41) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 630 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.63) to GBX 605 ($7.91) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 617 ($8.07).

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 475.80 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 374.27 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.18. The stock has a market cap of £82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

BP Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($398.60). In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($398.60). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($492.70). Insiders bought 213 shares of company stock worth $99,952 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.