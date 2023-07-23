Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $6.67

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.15 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

