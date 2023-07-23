Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $78.27

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

