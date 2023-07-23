Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $19.13

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.39.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

