Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target at $73.83

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,474 shares of company stock worth $2,882,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 346,727 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

