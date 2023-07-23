Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

BRO opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

