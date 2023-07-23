Bubblefong 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $488,806.88 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $488,806.88 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,964,671 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

