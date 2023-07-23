CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays began coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

CaixaBank Stock Up 0.7 %

CAIXY opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

