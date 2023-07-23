Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) versus Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Financial Contrast

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 2 4 1 0 1.86 Curaleaf 0 1 8 0 2.89

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 563.12%. Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.18%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $304.79 million 0.74 -$2.48 billion ($5.81) -0.07 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.62 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -6.43

This table compares Canopy Growth and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -781.32% -66.63% -29.41% Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Canopy Growth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

