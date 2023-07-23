Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $11.05 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and approximately $180.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.91 or 0.06277044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,994,378,953 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

