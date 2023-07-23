Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSEARCA:VCIF) Announces — Dividend of $0.06

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSEARCA:VCIF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCIF opened at $7.89 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

