Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $151.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $111.80 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

