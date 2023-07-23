Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CZFS opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZFS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $351,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

