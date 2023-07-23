ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.97. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
