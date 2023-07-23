CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

