CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $18.46 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 741,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

