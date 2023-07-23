Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.38 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $2.38 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,958.23 or 0.06540429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents Ethereum 2 (ETH2), which is ETH staked through Coinbase. Coinbase customers can wrap their locked staked ETH to receive cbETH, which is an asset that can be traded, moved on-chain, and used in DeFi and other dapps. cbETH is known as a liquid staking token because it allows holders to get the benefits of staking without lockups or unbonding periods.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

