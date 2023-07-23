Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.