Comparing Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and One Step Vending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $56.91 million 5.69 -$3.09 million ($0.30) -29.27 One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

One Step Vending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -19.22% -16.56% -11.31% One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Edap Tms and One Step Vending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Edap Tms and One Step Vending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 One Step Vending 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than One Step Vending.

Summary

Edap Tms beats One Step Vending on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About One Step Vending

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty. The company was formerly known as Rewards Nexus Inc. and changed its name to One Step Vending Corp. in March 2015. One Step Vending Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

