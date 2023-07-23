Compound Price Tops $72.32 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $563.16 million and $63.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $72.32 or 0.00239911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030987 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,787,008 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,786,843.97037822 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.02915249 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $60,685,347.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

