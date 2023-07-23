Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $572.89 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $572.89 million and $18.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,932,381 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,072,743,104.238323 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18671736 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $18,850,440.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

