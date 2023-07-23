Contrasting Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Sonic Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $68.68 million 1.53 -$113.32 million ($2.46) -0.91 Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonic Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sonic Healthcare 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Personalis and Sonic Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.56%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Personalis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Sonic Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -165.65% -49.53% -36.68% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Personalis beats Sonic Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities. The company also provides ACE platform for clinical and therapeutic applications, such as neoantigen prediction, biomarker identification, and novel drug target selection. It serves pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, diagnostic testing, and biotechnology companies; healthcare providers; universities; non-profits; and government entities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

