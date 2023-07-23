Contrasting SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cytosorbents and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. SeaStar Medical has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 898.40%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $34.69 million 4.74 -$32.81 million ($0.71) -5.27 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cytosorbents and SeaStar Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SeaStar Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -87.94% -82.56% -49.06% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -49.26%

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.