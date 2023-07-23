Cosmos Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.29 or 0.00030916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $55.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

