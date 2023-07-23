Cronos (CRO) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $6.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

