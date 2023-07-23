Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.41 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.