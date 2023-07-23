CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 9,625,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,549,696. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

