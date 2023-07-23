Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $293.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

