Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed Trading Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CHE opened at $561.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $540.31 and a 200-day moving average of $529.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

