Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $234.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day moving average of $199.66. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

