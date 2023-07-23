Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $450.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

