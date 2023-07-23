Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $134.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

