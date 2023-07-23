Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,936 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.06.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.