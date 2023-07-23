DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.78 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00240330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003352 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.