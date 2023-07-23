Desjardins Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Desjardins set a C$28.00 price objective on Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.15.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.80 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.62. The firm has a market cap of C$47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 124.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of C$12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.2113402 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

