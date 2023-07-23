dForce USD (USX) Price Up 1.4% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $222.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00308930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 155% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,463,217 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00668239 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,228.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

