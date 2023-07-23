DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,548 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.