DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,548 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
