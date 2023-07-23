Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

