Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.55.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$88.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The firm has a market cap of C$25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.49.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 831.63% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.6526229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

